Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $79,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

DIS stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.49. 736,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,314,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31. The company has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.81, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

