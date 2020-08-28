Lido Advisors LLC Sells 4,207 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 70,940 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Eaton by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.46. 50,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,058 shares of company stock worth $11,594,802. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

