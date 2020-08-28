Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €220.48 ($259.39).

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of LIN traded up €2.10 ($2.47) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €213.40 ($251.06). 360,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a fifty-two week high of €216.00 ($254.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €207.55 and its 200 day moving average is €183.54.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

