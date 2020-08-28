LiteDoge Market Cap Tops $274,504.82 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $274,504.82 and approximately $3.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiteDoge has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

42-coin (42) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,598.25 or 3.25819759 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00017099 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

