LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $305,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,853. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 51.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

LPSN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. 3,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.25.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

