LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the period. LKQ makes up 6.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.28% of LKQ worth $22,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 80.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 584.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 57.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,952. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

