Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 42.17 ($0.55).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider James Lupton purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £260,000 ($339,736.05). Insiders purchased 2,001,367 shares of company stock worth $53,042,791 in the last 90 days.

LON:LLOY traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 28.20 ($0.37). 86,007,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 25.43 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.65.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

