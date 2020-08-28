Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $640,368.06 and approximately $542,990.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00487656 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00025964 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010878 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011897 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012789 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,096,221 coins and its circulating supply is 20,096,209 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

