Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $629,901.49 and $490,393.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00443225 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010901 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002916 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012690 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012831 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,089,806 coins and its circulating supply is 20,089,794 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.