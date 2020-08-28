Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Up 6%

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.10. 398,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 372,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOMA. Morgan Stanley raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $587.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 2,735,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 539,451 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,801 shares during the period. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

