Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Up 6%

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.10. 398,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 372,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOMA. Morgan Stanley raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $587.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
