Loom Network Market Cap Tops $38.13 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $38.13 million and $10.77 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.06 or 0.05498287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,359,142 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

