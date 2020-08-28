LUNA (LUNA) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00128235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.01635792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00204594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000141 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official website is terra.money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, KuCoin, Bitrue, Coinone, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

