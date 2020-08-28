LUNA Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One LUNA coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bitrue and Coinone. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00131723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.91 or 0.01655776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00200117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00158759 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitrue, GOPAX, GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

