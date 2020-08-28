Lunyr Market Cap Hits $599,708.82 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Upbit and Liqui. Lunyr has a total market cap of $599,708.82 and approximately $7,057.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00126637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01631715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00203022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154921 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, Huobi, BiteBTC, Upbit, Liqui, YoBit, Gate.io, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.