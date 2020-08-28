MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock worth $773,651 in the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 519,775 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,274,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 36.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 990,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 264,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 891,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 260,405 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 4,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 374.00 and a beta of 2.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.