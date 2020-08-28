Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $1,384,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 788.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

MDGL traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,065. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

