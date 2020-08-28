Magnum (MGM) Price Hits $0.0002

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00131906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.49 or 0.01654387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00199782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00158501 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

