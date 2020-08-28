Magnum Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.54 or 0.01632909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00204730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00156799 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

