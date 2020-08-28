Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Releases Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

MBUU traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 314,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,356. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.13. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07.

MBUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

