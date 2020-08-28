Marine Products (MPX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2020 – Marine Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

8/25/2020 – Marine Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

8/12/2020 – Marine Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

8/11/2020 – Marine Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

7/23/2020 – Marine Products was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/17/2020 – Marine Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

7/13/2020 – Marine Products had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 65,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,480. The firm has a market cap of $487.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. Marine Products Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is 38.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Marine Products by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marine Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

