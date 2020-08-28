Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Markel by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.

MKL traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,105.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,036. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,020.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $995.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.