Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.5-787.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.51 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.28 EPS.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,379,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

