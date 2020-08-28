Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.28 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.28 EPS.

MRVL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,379,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

