Maryland Capital Management Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $139.11. 738,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

