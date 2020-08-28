Maryland Capital Management Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,197,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,006. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

