Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 290,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,048,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.41. 585,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.83. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

