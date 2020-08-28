Maryland Capital Management Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,907 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $150.85. 2,776,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,218. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,902 shares of company stock worth $19,824,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

