Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Position Lessened by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Masco makes up 4.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Masco worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Masco by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Masco by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,559,000 after acquiring an additional 670,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

