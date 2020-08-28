Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Achieves $528,903.65 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $528,903.65 and $6,537.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.03433507 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00056364 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

