Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $17.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

MCFT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. 184,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,242. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $397.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.