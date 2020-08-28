Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 391,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

