MenaPay (MPAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $153,093.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $153,093.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 85.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00132052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.01648579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00199199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00157761 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,115,376 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

