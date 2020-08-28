MenaPay Trading Up 43.1% Over Last Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $174,191.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.54 or 0.01632909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00204730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00156799 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,115,376 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.