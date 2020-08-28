Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) recently:

8/27/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/22/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2020 – Meridian Bioscience is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $13.75. 818,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,989. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Get Meridian Bioscience Inc alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.