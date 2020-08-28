Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) recently:
- 8/27/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 8/22/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/13/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/11/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/27/2020 – Meridian Bioscience is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $13.75. 818,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,989. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.
Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.
