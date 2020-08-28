Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.03

Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and traded as low as $21.00. Metal Tiger shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 2,504,841 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28.

Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 0.29 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) by GBX (0.01) ($0.00).

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for gold, antimony, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources. It holds interests in projects in Botswana, Spain, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Brady Exploration plc and changed its name to Metal Tiger plc in June 2014.

