MetaMorph (METM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $66,318.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 69.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $283,262.95 and approximately $66,318.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 60.7% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, BitMart, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,346,875 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BiteBTC, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

