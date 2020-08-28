Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.49% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $95,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,083,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $39,465,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $966.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $909.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $779.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $980.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.