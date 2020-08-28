MIB Coin (MIB) Price Up 1.5% This Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. MIB Coin has a market cap of $473,173.12 and $10,324.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004430 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 379,053,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,751,995 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.