Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $55.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TIGO shares. BidaskClub raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after acquiring an additional 621,263 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,035,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 189,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 444,019 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 71,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,871. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.76. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

