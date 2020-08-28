MimbleWimbleCoin One Day Volume Tops $320,359.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.82 or 0.00033208 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $39.72 million and $320,359.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,623,944 coins and its circulating supply is 10,392,681 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

