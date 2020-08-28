MINDOL (MIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,291.00

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00013202 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $256.33 million and approximately $126,291.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00737566 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005842 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00034214 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.01380809 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,562,190 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

