Mithril (MITH) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $9.25 million and $1.64 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00046750 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,362,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

