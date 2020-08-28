Mixin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.50 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for $177.26 or 0.01541960 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $91.82 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,011 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

