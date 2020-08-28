Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $174.06 on Top Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Mixin has a total market cap of $90.15 million and $1.62 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $174.06 or 0.01531842 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,909 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

