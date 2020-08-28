Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 44.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,259,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,015,417 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 13.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBT shares. BCS cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MBT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 3,053,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.20 by ($3.21). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 129.45% and a net margin of 10.69%. Analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

