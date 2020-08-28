Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,385 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,520,000 after buying an additional 933,884 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,271,000 after acquiring an additional 260,382 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,515,000 after acquiring an additional 566,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,531,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,148,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $332,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,796 shares in the company, valued at $591,361.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,915 shares of company stock worth $10,173,824 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of MNTA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 982,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,118. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $52.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

