Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $233,120,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.32. 255,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

