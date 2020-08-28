Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives $2.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Moneygram International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. 1,673,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.58.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Moneygram International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Moneygram International by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

