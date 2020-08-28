Monkey Project Market Cap Hits $118,147.08 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $118,147.08 and approximately $48.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,021,616 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.