Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Reduced by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $2,688,300.00. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,537,936.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,495 shares of company stock worth $25,865,171. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.73. 5,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,064. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.